One man was arrested after a double-shooting Sunday evening in Baton Rouge that left one man dead, police said.

Tyree Richard, 20, was arrested in the shooting, which occurred about 10 p.m. in the 3500 block of Victoria Drive, according to Sgt. Don Coppola Jr., a spokesman for the Baton Rouge Police Department.

Jeremiah Hall, 26, and a 25-year-old man were hurt in the shooting. Both were transported to a hospital, but Hall later died of his injuries, Coppola said. The other man's injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Coppola said investigators believe the shooting was related to an altercation earlier in the day that involved Richard's brother and Hall, according to Richard's arrest report. After learning of the fight, Richard armed himself with a handgun, approached Hall and shot him, the report says.

Richard admitted to investigators that he brought a gun to the scene and shot Hall, the report says.

Richard, of 5685 Winchester Drive, was booked into Parish Prison on a count of second-degree murder.

Police do not believe the Sunday incidents were connected to the Saturday evening shooting on Melon Court where another man died, despite occurring a half-mile away.

