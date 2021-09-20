Baton Rouge Police are investigating as a homicide the death of a 19-year-old man whose body was found inside his vehicle from an apparent gunshot wound, the police department said Monday.
Jamone Williams Jr., of 2722 Cavalier Drive, was found dead inside his vehicle at about 8:40 p.m. Saturday in the 2700 block of Greenwell Street, police said.
Anyone with any information on the case is asked to contact the Baton Rouge Police Violent Crimes Unit at (225) 389-4869 or Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.