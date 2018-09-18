One person has died and an infant was hospitalized after a crash with a school bus in Baton Rouge.
The crash occurred on Airline Highway and McClelland Drive about 7:30 a.m.
There were more than 30 students on the bus at the time of the crash, said East Baton Rouge Parish Schools Spokeswoman Taylor Gast, and all exited safely; none required hospitalization. The bus was en route to Redemptorist St. Gerard School.
An image of the scene showed the vehicle, a dark-colored sedan, wedged beneath the rear of the bus.
The school board was expected to provide another bus to transport the students to their destination.
US 61 South (Airline Hwy) is closed at McClelland Drive, due to an accident. Congestion is approaching Plank Road.— Baton Rouge Traffic (@BR_Traffic) September 18, 2018
There were two people within the car at the time of the crash. The person hospitalized was in that vehicle.
