A struggle over a duffle bag Sunday ended in gunfire and a Zachary woman's arrest for trying to kill a house guest, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office says.
Christine Silva, 39, was booked into jail the same day.
According to an affidavit for her arrest, Silva told EBRSO that she shot a male visitor as he left her home around 2:30 p.m. Sunday in the 22800 block of Plank Road.
Silva told police she got into an argument with the man after accusing him of stealing something from her and hiding it in his duffle bag. She said she then picked up a .38 revolver from inside the house and went outside to grab the man's duffle bag to retrieve whatever it was he took, the affidavit goes on to say.
A struggle ensued, she told sheriff's deputies, and culminated with her firing the handgun.
Authorities found the man nearby and transported him to a hospital, where he was treated for a single non-life-threatening bullet wound to his leg.
Police say that in the man's telling, he had been staying at Silva's home for several weeks and, even before the shooting, was planning to leave. Before he could go, he said the woman armed herself with the handgun and demanded to search his bag.
Per the affidavit, the man told deputies that once Silva wrested his bag away, she shot him.
In the arrest affidavit, investigators say the woman could have called the police if she suspected theft instead of resorting to potentially lethal force.
After retrieving her handgun, which police say she left out in plain view, deputies took her into custody on a count of attempted second-degree murder.