A gunshot victim was found near a convenience store on Government Street late Monday morning in Baton Rouge, authorities said.
The person's condition hasn't been released, but the victim was transported to the hospital, East Baton Rouge Emergency Medical Services spokesman Mike Chustz said.
Crews responded to the 1700 block of Government Street before 11 a.m. in response to reports of a shooting, Baton Rouge police spokesman Sgt. Don Coppola Jr. said. It's unclear where exactly the shooting occurred.
No additional information was immediately available.