Baton Rouge Police are looking for the suspects in a fatal hit-and-run that took place earlier this week.

Qyron Williams, 18, was trying to cross Scenic Highway at about 10:40 p.m. Monday when he was struck by two cars — both which fled the scene. Williams later died in the hospital due to his injuries.

"His family, along with investigators, are looking for answers to this hit and run fatality," Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers wrote in a Facebook post.

The two vehicles involved are suspected to be a black 1992 to 1999 C1500 Chevrolet truck with a missing driver's side headlight and a 2014 to 2016 Toyota Corolla with a missing driver's side fog light.

Police ask that anyone with information call Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.