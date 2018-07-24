NAPOLEONVILLE — A Pierre Part man arrested in a domestic incident fought with deputies as he was being booked into the Assumption Parish jail and now faces additional counts and a $35,000 bail, Sheriff Leland Falcon said.
Deputies responding to a 911 call Saturday night about a domestic disturbance at a Belle River home, found Rene Gros, 49, of Pierre Part, who appeared to be "intoxicated and irate," Falcon said in a news release.
Once at the Assumption Parish Detention Center in Napoleonville, Gros began fighting with officers and had to be further restrained, the sheriff said. Gros was booked on additional counts of simple criminal damage to property, disturbing the peace and two counts of resisting an officer by force or violence, Falcon said.