West Feliciana Parish Sheriff's deputies shot someone during a gunfight in St. Francisville on Friday evening, Louisiana State Police said.
Around 6:00 p.m., deputies responded to a second 911 call of the day reporting a suspicious person in the Indian Mound area, according to a news release. When they arrived, they found Deandrick Brown, 24, of St. Francisville; Brown shot at them, and deputies returned fire, State Police said.
Brown sustained "minor injuries" the news release said. He will be booked when he is released from the hospital.
State Police are investigating the shooting because it involves a deputy. More information will be released when it is available, the release said.