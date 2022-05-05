When a St. Francisville man wearing an ankle monitor stalked his estranged wife for weeks before shooting her dead and turning the gun on himself, the ankle monitoring company tasked with watching him never alerted authorities — revealing cracks in Louisiana's patchwork system for tracking people who are released from jail while awaiting their trial.
Now, in what officials say may be a first-of-its-kind case, employees of that company have been indicted on criminal charges for their role in the incident.
A grand jury on Thursday charged American Electronic Monitoring owner Van Hopkins with negligent homicide, West Feliciana Parish District Attorney Sam D’Aquilla said. It also indicted a company employee, Deborah Shirley; D'Aquilla said it was her job to track Marshall Rayburn’s day-to-day movements after he was released on a $100,000 bond last fall for raping his estranged wife, Peggy Rayburn.
For several weeks after he bonded out, Marshall Rayburn violated terms of his release with trips to Chick-Fil-A, Walmart, a sex shop and his wife’s neighborhood — all of which his ankle monitor recorded on a minute-to-minute basis, company records show. One late September night, he parked near Peggy Rayburn’s house, wrapped his ankle monitor in duct tape to kill the signal, and made his final move.
It wasn’t until their bodies were found that authorities pieced together what had happened. Furious, D’Aquilla decided to pursue charges against the company that had known Marshall Rayburn's whereabouts all along.
“We wanted justice for Peggy and her family,” D’Aquilla said Thursday, after the grand jury’s decision. “But we also want to put a spotlight on the ankle monitoring system.”
The case illustrates a “total failure of the system," he said.
Calls to phone numbers belonging to Hopkins and Shirley on Thursday were not returned.
It’s not only rural West Feliciana Parish that has had issues with ineffective GPS ankle monitoring. The Rayburn murder-suicide brought renewed scrutiny upon a wider patchwork system of private operators across Louisiana who work with bail bond agencies and judges to provide GPS ankle-monitor supervision.
The setup usually relies on defendants paying companies directly for the service. Over the years, it has occasionally yielded allegations of insider dealing and nonexistent oversight — like in one case months before killing, when a man released on bond with an ankle monitor allegedly knifed 60-year-old Portia Pollock to death in New Orleans.
Hundreds of pages of AEM records show the company had access to Marshall Rayburn’s location on a minute-to-minute basis last fall, but Shirley still never alerted a local sheriff or police, D’Aquilla said.
Louisiana’s negligent homicide statute carries a sentence of up to five years in prison and a $5,000 fine.
D’Aquilla said Van Hopkins and Deborah Shirley are expected to turn themselves in to local law enforcement in the coming days. The grand jury also returned a count of negligent homicide against the company itself, which business filings show has offices in both Mississippi and Louisiana, D'Aquilla said.
The charges likely mark the first case in Louisiana where an electronic monitoring company faced criminal penalties for an oversight failure. Prosecutors across the state told The Advocate in March that they knew of no previous cases where such charges had been brought.
But the industry is so lightly regulated, in Louisiana and nationally, that it’s hard to say with certainty what sorts of penalties have been imposed against rogue operators, according to experts, prosecutors and law enforcement officials.
Dozens of records requests filed by The Times-Picayune | The Advocate since the September murder-suicide showed that few courts in the Baton Rouge region maintain contracts or have standards for companies that provide ankle monitoring services. Clerks in some parishes insist they have no way of tracking the number of people released on ankle monitors.
The system in East Baton Rouge city-parish is run “entirely through the courts,” said District Attorney Hillar Moore III.
“We only know what we know,“ Moore said in March. “This depends totally on the company monitoring the defendant to report battery failure (and) violations.”
In the wake of the murder-suicide in St. Francisville, at the request of West Feliciana Parish Sheriff Brian Spillman, Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry issued an opinion saying that law enforcement offices have no obligation to run monitoring programs themselves. The question of whether those systems should rest with law enforcement or private companies has sparked debate in cities like New Orleans.
American Electronic Monitoring, Hopkins and Shirley also face a civil suit from Peggy Rayburn's family seeking damages for her death.
D’Aquilla said he hopes the Rayburn case will yield eventually state-level rules for how ankle monitoring companies can operate.