The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office made more accusations Friday against a former employee of the LSU Foundation who had been named in child pornography allegations earlier in the week.
Deputies said a forensic look at a cell phone belonging to Chase Kojis, 38, unveiled more disturbing images and revealed that he had impersonated a 17-year-old girl online.
Investigators said previously that Kojis had gone online and pretended to be a mother while distributing explicit photos and messages depicting sex crimes against children. The department said it also had found photos of the sexual abuse of animals.
Friday evening, deputies said Kojis had impersonated three other people, including a 17-year-old girl, had had engaged in conversations with adult men, acting as the victims, detailing sexual crimes that had occurred to them. Among other accusations, Kojis is named in four counts alleging impersonation and four counts of nonconsensual disclosure of a private image.
"There were also additional images/videos of child pornography and animals being sexually abused discovered during the forensic analysis of his cell phone," a sheriff's office affidavit says.
Deputies also said Kojis had improperly used a wireless router at his former employer without permission to upload child pornography found on his cell phone.
Kojis had served as the foundation's facilities coordinator until being fired Tuesday.
Deputies acted on a tip submitted last month to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.