Authorities arrested at least four people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into Parish Prison between noon Wednesday and noon Friday, booking records show.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Peter Broderick, 24, 234 Woodstone Drive, Baton Rouge, second-offense DWI, careless operation and operating a vehicle while under suspension for certain prior offenses.
- Ashley Higginbotham, 27, 11901 Melinda Lane, Denham Springs, first-offense DWI and expired registration.
- Tessa Mattke, 26, 7857 Jefferson Highway, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI and improper lane usage.
- Alexander Williams, 19, 2800 July St., Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI and careless operation.