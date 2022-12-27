Before he was shot from behind in a motel parking lot, Sedrick Lewis struggled to extricate himself from the underworld of drugs and violence that had taken hold there.
Lewis had held a job before he moved into a room at the FairBridge Inn Express off Interstate 12, said one of his friends who requested anonymity for fear of retaliation from people living at the motel. The shingled, three-story building is in a state of disrepair and sits near a Waffle House, Exxon station and other boarding houses.
It would be the final home for the man remembered by friends and family as having a kind heart and helpful demeanor. Lewis was shot dead in the rain outside a first-story room in mid-December — slain as he fled an argument with a younger man over some stolen drugs, police have said.
Lewis's family was left trying to gather money for his funeral over the holidays.
The place where Lewis died is among a cluster of motels along this interstate shipping corridor whose properties are plagued by violence. Police call logs obtained through a public records request show a trail of death at the properties: people slain in shootings, a little boy whose father beat him with a belt and customers found dead in their rooms after overdosing on fentanyl, a powerful synthetic opioid driving the nation’s drug crisis.
Names of national and international companies adorn the motels’ marquees.
Yet the violence has continued unabated as brands headquartered in far-off places like California or India apparently do little to hold them accountable, an Advocate investigation found.
The four worst-offending hotels in Baton Rouge, the records show, lie within a few square miles along I-12 and bear the names of two hotel chains: Oyo Hotels and FairBridge Hotels International.
As the bodies have piled up, officials called for a rewrite of a law designed to make it easier to crack down on problem properties. They have hauled local property owners into City Hall to provide answers. All the while, little attention has been paid to the large companies whose names adorn the properties — something some officials want to change.
“More than just turning a profit, they need to make sure the properties are safe for the people who live there,” said Hillar Moore, the East Baton Rouge district attorney. “Do the investors really know that they’re making money at the cost of a lack of security?
“If they really knew, I would think that a regular, law-abiding person with a heart would want to take less income in exchange for wanting to make our city safer,” Moore said.
The problems
Last year, overdose deaths surged by nearly 30% in East Baton Rouge from a previous all-time high in 2020, coroner's office data shows. The core of that deadly surge is a four-mile strip of eight budget hotels, the FairBridge among them, along I-12. Data tracked by the East Baton Rouge District Attorney at one point showed 10 of the 11 deadliest places in the parish for overdoses over the last two years are budget motels.
The 11th was a hospital.
People who have lived at the FairBridge and other motels nearby describe parking lots strewn with used needles and other drug paraphernalia. “We hit those hotels every week,” said Tonja Myles, an advocate who does outreach to people struggling with opioid addiction. “It’s no joke.”
Yet the overdoses are only the tip of the iceberg: At four of the worst-offending hotels, whose names fall among the overdose hotspots as well, people called 911 hundreds of times a year for various criminal complaints, newly released Baton Rouge Police Department call data show.
The worst offenders are two Oyo hotels located side-by-side just off Airline Highway. One of those two properties on Gwenadele Drive drew 545 calls to the cops between January 2021 and July 2022, police records show. The other had 391. A few miles east, a third Oyo on Mead Road logged 372 calls to the cops in the same period. The FairBridge Inn Express just across the highway logged 338.
Records maintained by The Advocate | The Times-Picayune show people killed each other at motels in the city-parish five times in 2022. Two of those killings occurred at one of the Oyo's off Airline Highway and two occurred at the FairBridge.
The companies
Hotels run by Oyo and FairBridge are not the only motels plagued by high rates of crime and overdoses in Louisiana's capital. But they have something in common, according to local officials, current and former owners of the properties and hotel industry experts: Both operate outside the realm of traditional hotel chains, with few of the compliance standards employed by most major hospitality brands.
Most hotel brands provide local owners a slate of services including booking software, awards programs and quality standards to follow. Both Oyo and FairBridge Hotels International, in contrast, charge hotel operators for what amounts to little more than a booking service, cycling people in and out of rooms offered at rock-bottom market prices, the owners and industry experts say.
Multiple messages left in the past week by phone, by email and through social media accounts belonging to Oyo Hotels and FairBridge Hotels International were not returned.
Oyo grew out of India, where entrepreneur Ritesh Agarwal launched the chain in 2013 under the “Oyo” name, which is shorthand for “on your own.” It has rapidly expanded across the U.S. since 2019, cultivating active social media accounts where the brand muses about things like the joys of leaving work for vacation. Less information is publicly available about FairBridge Hotels International. State business records show the firm is headquartered in Pleasanton, California. The brand came under fire in 2020 for accidentally exposing millions of hotel guests’ data.
A businessman who until recently was a part-owner of the FairBridge Inn Express in Baton Rouge said he poured his family savings into the hotel only to uproot and move to California earlier this fall. The businessman, Jayesh Patel, who said he also goes by the American stylization Jay Raval, finally grew so discouraged by conditions at the property and the strain of working under the FairBridge brand that he chose to leave the hospitality industry entirely, he said in an interview.
Patel said the property’s other owners were more concerned with booking rooms than the rapidly deteriorating crime rate. And FairBridge’s operating model posed constant headaches, Patel said — especially compared to his past experience owning hotels elsewhere in the country under franchises like Wyndham and Motel 6.
“It was like day and night,” Patel said. “With a company like Wyndham, you have a help desk. You can call corporate anytime and complain about something. FairBridge would take weeks to get in touch with.”
He recalled spending his days cleaning feces, garbage and used needles from the motel parking lot.
‘Certain obligations that just aren’t being met’
Local owners of hotels are generally responsible for safety at their properties, said Bob Rauch, a hotel industry expert and owner of several hotel properties in California. Still, major hotel brands take steps to ensure a level of safety at properties that bear their name — like requiring owners to keep updated training materials, setting cleanliness standards determined by scores and room inspections, monitoring guest comments and evaluating conditions of properties, Rauch said.
FairBridge offered no such services, Patel said.
Raj Patel, the local owner of one Oyo off Airline Highway and another on Mead Road, has raised similar objections about Oyo and said the company focused on setting low prices to attract guests without regard for safety and the concerns of local owners.
Safety ultimately falls in the hands of local owners. But parent companies share a degree of responsibility in deciding who gets to enforce safety at the local level, Rauch said.
“You can’t be a franchise company and say, ‘Hey, here it is, we’re going to send you business,’ and not make sure that person knows what they’re doing,” Rauch said.
Motels under other brands that have seen killings in Baton Rouge have responded. In February, a man killed another in a room at a Sleep Inn, later telling police that a Mexican “Death Saint” had ordered him to carry out the slaying.
In response to questions about the incident, a spokesperson for the motel’s parent company, Choice Hotels, said the firm had followed up with the location’s owners about the killing. Local franchisees are required to comply with “applicable laws and regulations,” the spokesperson said.
“These franchisees are primarily local small business owners and they are responsible for their businesses and employees, supporting their families and communities, and taking care of their guests,” the Choice Hotels spokesperson said.
The Baton Rouge FairBridge’s local management and the parent company alike seem to share responsibility for recent violence, Rauch said.
“You’re dealing with a franchise that may or may not provide requirements, and a (local) management company that’s clearly not qualified,” Rauch said. “What you’re seeing is that the management is letting all this occur, and the franchise is letting all this occur — unless the franchise is requiring the management company to meet certain obligations that aren’t being met.”