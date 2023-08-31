An Ascension Parish sheriff's deputy was arrested Wednesday, accused of bringing contraband into the parish jail, Sheriff Bobby Webre said.
Detectives began investigating the deputy, Ryan Callaway, after learning he had brought contraband into the jail in Donaldsonville on at least one occasion.
During an interview, Callaway admitted to the activities and was fired and booked into jail on counts of introduction of contraband into a penal facility and malfeasance in office, Webre said in a news release.
Calloway, 30, had worked with the Ascension Sheriff's office for about a year and had been employed in the Corrections Division.
The investigation is ongoing, Webre said.