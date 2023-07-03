A southern Assumption Parish man was shot and killed Sunday while visiting his friend at home in the rural Bayou L'Ourse community, authorities said.
Atanacio Guerrero, 40, who also lived in the Bayou L'Ourse area, had gone over to the home of Joseph H. Gilchrist Sr. around 3:40 p.m. Sunday afternoon along with their mutual friend, sheriff's deputies said.
Shortly after Guerrero and the other man sat down, Gilchrist pulled out a large caliber gun, began asking Guerrero a lot of questions and then opened fire, said Commander Lonny Cavalier, spokesman for Sheriff Leland Falcon.
Gilchrist, of the 100 block Elaine Street, Bayou L'Ourse, fired several shots at Guerrero and hit him, deputies added.
Wounded, Guerrero asked Gilchrist if he could leave, but Gilchrist opened fire again, Cavalier said.
Arriving deputies later found Guerrero dead at the home with multiple gunshot wounds.
Guerrero and the mutual friend didn't appear to have forced their way into the home, Cavalier said. He said Guerrero and Gilchrist were friends and that it wasn't uncommon for Guerrero to go over to Gilchrist's home.
Guerrero lived in the same general area of Bayou L'Ourse, Cavalier said.
Deputies did not provide a motive for the shooting, but Cavalier noted that Gilchrist had been making veiled threats against several people in the days preceding the shooting Sunday.
It's not clear if or how those alleged threats might be connected to Guerrero's slaying, Cavalier said.
He said there were unanswered questions in the shooting that deputies would try to answer in the coming days.
Deputies said they arrested Gilchrist at the scene of the shooting, and he has been booked a count of second-degree murder.
He remained Monday in Assumption Parish Detention Center, deputies said.