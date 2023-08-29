A Labadieville man has been arrested and accused of impregnating a girl younger than 15, according to Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon.
Ricky Williams, 22, was identified as a suspect and arrested Monday on a count of felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile, Falcon said in a news release.
In September 2021, the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office received a report from a local school that a child younger than 15 had been impregnated by an adult. The Sheriff's Office forensically examined evidence discovered during the investigation, and it received the results earlier this month.
Williams was booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center where he is being held pending a bond hearing.