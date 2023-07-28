A BREC employee is accused of using a BREC-issued purchase card to cover $67,000 in personal expenses, a recent internal audit found.
In a press release Friday, the parks and recreation agency said the employee used the card to make purchases for his personal business, which was related to his job responsibilities, over a five-year period.
The department said the purchases "highlighted some weaknesses" within its purchase card approval and payment process.
"While I am glad that our Internal Audit department was able to catch and stop this gross misappropriation of the tax dollars entrusted to us by the citizens of East Baton Rouge Parish, I am equally disappointed and embarrassed that the inappropriate transactions were not caught through the controls that we had in place to prevent this type of thing," BREC superintendent Corey Wilson said.
He said the employee in question is no longer employed by BREC and that the department plans to "fully prosecute" the individual, adding that a police report was filed and the Louisiana Legislative Auditor notified.
"Appropriate discipline" will also be issued to any employees who are found to have failed to "adequately follow the internal controls" in place, Wilson continued.
In Friday's statement, the department said it was advised in a previous external audit to assess the number of purchase cards it was using. At the time, BREC responded that it had proper controls in place but would evaluate the number of cards in use.
No additional findings or comments were included in any audits that followed, the department said.
A spokeswoman for BREC said the department was unable to release the employee's name or additional details due to the pending investigation.