Eleven counterfeit checks were drawn on the 19th Judicial District Attorney’s Narcotics Seizure account last year, according to a report released by the Louisiana Legislative Auditor earlier this week.
The audit said the 11 checks, which were fabricated with check numbers that had previously been used, totaled $46,081.21. One check for $4,999.99 was not allowed to clear the bank, while another two checks for $10,696 total were reversed, leaving a total unresolved theft of $30,385.22.
An investigation by the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office was inconclusive, the report says.
The district attorney’s bank sent hold harmless agreements to banks where the remaining checks were negotiated and requested the funds be returned.
The auditor recommended that the district attorney’s office “continue to recover the funds” and “explore the available methods of security with its financial institution.”
The district attorney’s office responded in the report that it will continue attempts to recover the funds and has implemented other methods of security to address the matter.