Authorities arrested at least two people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into Parish Prison between the hours of noon Saturday and noon Sunday, booking records show.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Ryan Jackson, 28, 2432 N. Albert St., Lutcher, first-offense DWI, reckless operation of a vehicle and not wearing a seatbelt.
- Jaylen White, 22, Solitude Road, St. Francisville, first-offense DWI, reckless operation of a vehicle and suspended or revoked driver's license.