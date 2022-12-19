A Baton Rouge man has been arrested after a 2-year-old child he was babysitting arrived at a local hospital with what a doctor called life-threatening injuries, including bleeding in his brain and brain swelling, arrest records allege.
Howard Youngblood, 36, was booked Friday on a count of second-degree cruelty to juveniles, a Baton Rouge Police Department affidavit says. He remained jailed Monday on a $150,000 bond, District Attorney Hillar Moore said.
Booking records indicate emergency responders arrived at a house on Elm Drive either late Thursday or early Friday morning. They resuscitated the child and took him to a hospital.
The little boy was alive when he arrived at the hospital but had severe brain swelling that "could still cause him to die," a doctor told detectives, arrest records show.
Youngblood, who the affidavit says was babysitting the little boy at the time, claimed to detectives that the child fell on a set of steps.
Detectives moved to arrest him after the doctor said the injuries were "in no way consistent with a fall" and that the aggressive swelling was likely to cause brain damage if it hadn't already, the document says.
In order to bond out, records say, Youngblood has to wait until a protective order is in place against him and he must not contact the child.
He has no prior criminal record in East Baton Rouge Parish, city-parish court records show.