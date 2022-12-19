BR police

Members of the Baton Rouge Police Department, including the special response team, investigate the scene in this file photo.

 Advocate staff photo by HILARY SCHEINUK

A Baton Rouge man has been arrested after a 2-year-old child he was babysitting arrived at a local hospital with what a doctor called life-threatening injuries, including bleeding in his brain and brain swelling, arrest records allege.

Howard Youngblood, 36, was booked Friday on a count of second-degree cruelty to juveniles, a Baton Rouge Police Department affidavit says. He remained jailed Monday on a $150,000 bond, District Attorney Hillar Moore said. 

Booking records indicate emergency responders arrived at a house on Elm Drive either late Thursday or early Friday morning. They resuscitated the child and took him to a hospital.

The little boy was alive when he arrived at the hospital but had severe brain swelling that "could still cause him to die," a doctor told detectives, arrest records show.

Youngblood, who the affidavit says was babysitting the little boy at the time, claimed to detectives that the child fell on a set of steps.

Detectives moved to arrest him after the doctor said the injuries were "in no way consistent with a fall" and that the aggressive swelling was likely to cause brain damage if it hadn't already, the document says.

In order to bond out, records say, Youngblood has to wait until a protective order is in place against him and he must not contact the child.

He has no prior criminal record in East Baton Rouge Parish, city-parish court records show.

James Finn is a criminal justice reporter based in Baton Rouge for The Advocate | The Times-Picayune. Email him at jfinn@theadvocate.com or follow him on Twitter @rjamesfinn.

View comments