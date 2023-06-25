A Baker man arrested Saturday faces second-degree cruelty to a juvenile and other counts in a June 15 incident when a one-year-old girl required treatment for an overdose of what was believed to be fentanyl.
The child was transported by ambulance from one hospital to another because of the severity of her condition, the affidavit of arrest says. East Baton Rouge Sheriff's deputies were contacted by the hospital.
EMS workers had to administer two doses of Narcan to the one-year-old during transport to the hospital, the affidavit says. She was admitted to a pediatric intensive care unit and was eventually discharged.
During the investigation, deputies learned the overdose happened at a residence in the 5000 block of Baker Boulevard.
Investigators said the child's mother told them she had seen her daughter walking through the house carrying a small plastic bag. When the mother took the bag, she noticed a white powder residue inside and asked her fiancé, Shaughnessy Johnson, who is also the child's father, what was in the bag. Johnson said it had had pills in it, but it was empty when the child was carrying it, the affidavit says.
When Johnson was brought in for questioning, he told deputies he had informed the child's mother that the bag had once held some medicine in the form of pills, but it had been empty when the child had it.
He told detectives he had thrown the bag away, the arrest report says.
Ten to 15 minutes after he spoke to his fiancée, Johnson told deputies, he saw his daughter nodding off; she began wheezing and her lips began to turn purple. An ambulance was called.
Johnson admitted to deputies that while the child was being transported from the first hospital to the second one, he went back home, found the bag with the white residue and threw it away in the apartment complex dumpster.
In addition to the count of second-degree cruelty to a juvenile, Johnson was booked into East Baton Rouge prison on one count each of obstruction of justice and possession of a Schedule II drug, the affidavit says.
As of March this year, three infants died of fentanyl poisoning over a period of less than a year in Baton Rouge.