A cyberattack at the Baton Rouge Metro Airport last week has affected the airport's internal, administrative systems, but it is not affecting airlines, flights, passengers or regular operations, an airport spokesperson said Thursday.
Retailers and other vendors at the airport, such as car-rental operations, haven't been affected either, said Jim Caldwell, airport spokesman.
Internal administrative systems, such as internal email and the online way that employees typically clock in for work, are some of the systems impacted, Caldwell said.
"We are working with the city and state to correct" the interruption to the internal online systems, he said.
Law enforcement is involved, as well, Caldwell said.
"We're continuing to operate normally" for the public, he said.