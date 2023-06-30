A fire broke out Friday at a Baton Rouge high school's greenhouse, according to the Baton Rouge Fire Department.
The fire took place on Capital High School's campus at 1000 North 23rd Street. A video of the fire posted to social media at about 1:10 p.m. Friday showed black smoke billowing from a building's rooftop as firefighters sprayed water onto the greenhouse.
A woman speaking in the video said the greenhouse was not attached to the main school building.
BRFD said the fire was contained as of 1:45 p.m. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
This is a developing story.