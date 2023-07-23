The number of killings in East Baton Rouge Parish is still on a decline compared to years prior, even after the parish saw a slight plateau in May following a deadly spate shootings.
According to records kept by The Advocate — and checked against data from Baton Rouge police, East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office and other local agencies — 63 homicides had occurred within the parish as of 7 a.m. July 21, a 10% drop compared to the 70 that had been recorded by the same date last year.
The decline is notably less, however, than a 36% decline in the first quarter that city and law enforcement leaders celebrated just a few months ago.
“In Q2 we’ve seen a few more incidents than we saw going into Q1. However, we think we’re seeing some things balance out a little bit,” said Courtney Scott, assistant chief administrative officer for the mayor’s office who also oversees strategic direction for the city’s anti-violence initiative, Safe Hopeful Healthy Baton Rouge.
The figures are based on The Advocate’s tracking of intentional and justified killings as defined by FBI crime reporting rules and are subject to change if authorities deem some cases accidental or justified, and vice versa.
Like many cities across the U.S., Baton Rouge saw a dramatic uptick in killings in 2020, ending its deadliest year with 106 homicides as the community struggled to stem the flow of violence amid tumult that came with pandemic lockdowns.
The upward trend continued into 2021, which shattered 2020’s previous record with 149 homicides.
In 2022, the trend finally started to reverse as the city-parish ended the year with 114 killings — its lowest number since 2019. In the summer months — during which violence is historically known to surge nationwide — Baton Rouge actually saw a decrease in shootings, which city officials credited to a series of community initiatives and partnerships.
Those efforts seemed to hold steady through the first several months of this year, with Mayor-President Sharon Weston-Broome calling the steep drop in the first quarter “real progress” at a press conference held by the East Baton Rouge Public Safety Partnership, a coalition of local law enforcement agencies, prosecutors and community leaders working alongside the U.S. Department of Justice to reduce gun violence.
But months of relative quiet soon gave way to a sharp increase in shootings as the weather once again warmed. One week in particular saw seven days of near-nonstop bloodshed as more people were killed than in the previous four weeks combined.
Between May 18 and 26, police responded to a total of 15 shootings that left 11 people dead and at least 13 others wounded.
In response, Police Chief Murphy Paul, who announced his retirement earlier this month, held a press conference at the department’s headquarters, where he defended his officers’ work and repeated one of his common refrains that much of the violence is being perpetuated by a relatively small number of people.
He said his officers frequently arrest the same individuals for new crimes.
“There has to be more accountability,” Paul said May 26.
New legislation introduced by local officials is attempting to tackle the still-high murder rate from another angle. Last month, the state passed a bill proposed by District Attorney Hillar Moore III cracking down on auto sears — devices also known as “Glock switches” that turn pistols into machine guns — after the deadly gadgets began popping up with increased frequency in local investigations.
The state also passed another bill proposed by Moore that brings more oversight to Louisiana’s loosely-regulated system for electronically tracking pretrial offenders following a spate of high-profile incidents in which GPS monitoring failed to stop violent crimes.
Under the new law, tracking service providers will be required to register with the state's Department of Public Safety and Corrections and will be required to alert municipal authorities within minutes if they find someone has tampered with their device or if they are found to have violated any boundaries set upon their release.
"I think that one's going to be really impactful for the state of Louisiana," said Moore, who noted he regularly files subpoenas for tracking companies whose defendants have reoffended while under their watch.
While a 10% midyear drop may be less dramatic than the decline seen during the first quarter, some local leaders still say East Baton Rouge is experiencing a promising trend.
In particular, Scott said community-led initiatives are helping address underlying causes of violent crime, including poverty and mental illness.
As an example, she pointed to a new canvassing effort headed by the mayor’s office in which community members will go out into neighborhoods throughout the city in coming weeks to hand out resource guides and materials to families with school-age children ahead of the first day of classes.
The idea, Scott said, is to reduce record-high truancy rates in Baton Rouge’s public schools — one of many factors that can play a role in a community’s rates of violence and overall well-being.
“We try, from the community side, not to focus solely on where the percentages are,” she said. “We know that counts. We know that matters, [but] it’s really about the increase in services, because what’s hard about the work that the community partners are doing is you can’t count the incidents that don’t happen.”