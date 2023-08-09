A Baton Rouge man is facing hundreds of counts of child pornography and two counts of sexual abuse of an animal after investigators found explicit material on his computer, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said.
On Aug. 8, deputies executed a search warrant at the Baylor Drive home of Ronald Sanders and seized his electronic devices, according to an affidavit. During a forensic analysis of Sanders' computer, investigators found "hundreds" of images that depicted the sexual assault of numerous children under the age of 13 and also depicted sex with animals.
Sanders, 64, admitted to investigators that he had downloaded the images onto his home computer and "organized them into labeled folders," the document says.
He was booked on 300 counts of pornography involving juveniles and two counts of sexual abuse of an animal.