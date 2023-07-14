A Baton Rouge man and woman were arrested Friday in separate child pornography cases — one of which involving hundreds of illegal pictures and videos — according to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office.
Christopher Miller, 61, was booked Friday on 100 counts of possession of pornography involving juveniles under 13, according to deputies.
Detectives received four tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in May and June regarding 893 photos and videos containing child pornography that were uploaded online using an email address and phone number registered to Miller, an arrest document said.
A Baton Rouge woman, 27-year-old Ashlyn Duplechain, was also booked Friday on one count of possession of child pornography from a separate tip by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, according to deputies.