A Baton Rouge man was arrested Monday on 100 counts of possession of child pornography, according to the Louisiana Department of Justice.
Michael Walker, 44, was connected to Google accounts possessing at least 589 pictures and videos containing sexual abuse of children during an investigation by the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation, according to arrest documents. He is accused of using several email accounts, alias names and IP addresses in an attempt to disguise his identity while uploading child pornography.
Walker was additionally booked on one count of unauthorized use of a wireless router system for pornography involving juveniles, arrest documents state.
The investigation stemmed from 13 tips received from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, authorities said.
Walker's bond was set at $205,000 Tuesday.
