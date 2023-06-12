A Baton Rouge man was arrested on counts of forgery, injuring public records and theft involving the registration and sale of a boat that he didn't own, according to Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents.
Douglas Schooling, 57, was arrested June 1 after the LDWF Licensing and Registration Office alleged that Schooling forged a boat registration.
In March 2023, the LDWF received a boat registration certificate listing Schooling as the registered owner and a bill of sale for Schooling’s boat and motor with an incorrect registration number.
Agents investigated the registration and found that Schooling forged his name on the document. Schooling sold the boat for $4,000, but it was registered under someone else’s name.
Schooling advertised the boat with his forged registration claiming he was the owner to entice a buyer, according to the LDWF.
Schooling turned himself in to the East Baton Rouge Parish Jail on June 1. He faces up to $13,000 in fines and 20 years in jail for forgery, theft and injuring public records.