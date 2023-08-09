A Baton Rouge man has been arrested after he was accused of abusing a girl over a span of 14 years, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said.
James Jett, 43, was taken into custody Wednesday on two counts of first-degree rape of a victim under 13 years and one count each of indecent behavior with juveniles and aggravated crime against nature.
During an interview with detectives, Jett admitted to abusing the victim and another child, arrest documents say. He was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.