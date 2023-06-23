A 63-year-old man who died earlier this month after he was beaten at a local convenience store was attempting to stop a fight between two others when he was attacked, arrest documents for one of the suspects show.
Hosea Jackson was attacked June 1 at the Triple S Food Mart on North Foster Drive, police said. On Friday, Baton Rouge police said they arrested Chadrick Williams, 41, in the case.
An affidavit for Williams says that, on the day of the attack, surveillance video footage from inside the store showed Jackson was attempting to stop a fight between Williams and another unidentified male suspect when the unidentified man turned on him, kicking Jackson as he walked away and then punching him in the face.
When Jackson tried to defend himself, Williams also struck him in the face, knocking him to the ground. As Jackson was on the floor, Williams stomped "on the victim's neck" and kicked him in the face, rendering him unresponsive, the affidavit says.
Jackson was rushed to a hospital but died from his injuries three days later.
Williams faces a count of second-degree murder. No other arrests have been made.
After his death, officials confirmed that Jackson was the father of Montrell Jackson, a Baton Rouge police officer killed in an attack on law enforcement officers outside a convenience store on Airline Highway in July 2016 in the wake of Alton Sterling's death. The Triple S where Jackson was beaten is the same one where Sterling was shot and killed by Baton Rouge police.
Montrell Jackson died shortly after the ambush, along with BRPD officer Matthew Gerald and East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's deputy Brad Garafola. Another deputy, Nick Tullier, died of complications from his injuries in May 2022.