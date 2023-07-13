A Baton Rouge man pleaded guilty Thursday for his involvement in a dogfighting conspiracy, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.
Antonio Damon Atkins, 35, pleaded guilty to one count each of violating the Animal Welfare Act by possessing an animal in an animal fighting venture and conspiring to violate the Animal Welfare Act to sponsor and exhibit animals in an animal fighting venture and to possess and transport animals for purposes of participation in an animal fighting venture, the department said.
Atkins was caught on wiretap in 2017 discussing dogfight preparations and what kinds of dogs he wanted to get. Recordings also caught Atkins discussing acts including drowning unsellable puppies, restraining female dogs for breeding, dogs fighting after sustaining fatal injuries and gambling of thousands of dollars on fight results, the DOJ said.
Authorities seized 89 pit bulls total from various properties involved in the conspiracy, 14 of which were at Atkins' property. Documents at his property showed he had been participating in dogfighting since 2002, agents say.
Six other Louisiana residents have been convicted in the operation thus far: Eric "EZ" Williams of Baton Rouge, Corey Brown of Baton Rouge, Clay Turner of Loranger, Dangelo Dontae Cornish of Greensburg, Aquintas Kantrell Singleton of Baton Rouge and David Guidry III of Independence.
All of Atkins' co-conspirators have been sentenced except for Guidry, who is scheduled to be sentenced in September. Sentences have ranged from 60 months in prison to 12 months and a day.
“Dogfighting is a crime that cruelly forces animals into a cycle of violence and death for personal gratification or profit,” said Assistant Attorney General Todd Kim of the Justice Department’s Environment and Natural Resources Division. “We are committed to aggressively pursuing and prosecuting anyone who engages in such blood sport.”