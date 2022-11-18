Baton Rouge police arrested a man Thursday after he allegedly shot another driver in a road rage incident and then fled from officers on foot.
Darrel Jupiter, 46, was booked into jail on a count of attempted first degree murder after authorities say he shot a 31-year-old man following a car crash in the 4200 block of North Boulevard.
After the crash, Jupiter become angry with the other driver and shot him multiple times, according to BRPD. The man was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive his injuries.
It was not immediately clear how the crash happened.
No other details about the shooting were immediately available.