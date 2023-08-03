A Baton Rouge man has been convicted of stealing more than $300,000 from a permanently disabled relative and sentenced to 18 months in federal prison, the U.S. Attorney's office said Thursday.
Michael D. Hopwood Jr., 40, was entrusted to help the relative with financial matters, the office said in a news release. He was given the victim's personal information to set up automatic bill pay, but used it to make purchases, transfers and withdrawals from the victim's account for his personal benefit without the relative's knowledge, prosecutors said.
Hopwood was convicted of wire fraud and sentenced to 18 months in federal prison, the news release said. The court also ordered three years of supervised release after that sentence is served and required him to pay $340,621 in restitution.