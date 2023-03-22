Matthew Fortenberry loved basketball, and earlier this month his school team had won a championship, his mother said.
But now she, her husband, and Matthew's five siblings are in shock and grief after Fortenberry was killed last week.
"We’re not doing good at all," his mom, Francesca Isaac said.
Police say Matthew and several others were held hostage in a car last Thursday night by a 17-year-old gunman who was trying to draw a relative out of a nearby home. Someone in the car started shooting, and the suspect shot at the car; Matthew was wounded and died at the hospital.
Police later arrested the teen they say killed Matthew; the district attorney says he plans to charge him as an adult.
Isaac said she and Matthew's father, Michael Fortenberry will remember him as “outgoing and outspoken.” He is survived by three brothers and two sisters, ages 4 to 18, she said.
Matthew was the third of the couple’s children.
Despite her enormous grief, Issac says she is trying to maintain a brave face for her kids.
“I have to be strong," she said. "If I break down, they break down. If they see me losing it, then they’re afraid they’ll lose me."