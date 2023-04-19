Baton Rouge police entered a standoff Wednesday afternoon with a suspect who is refusing to leave an apartment, according to a BRPD spokesman.
BRPD spokesman L'Jean McKneely said he was notified of the standoff at an apartment complex at 11544 North Harrells Ferry Road, near Sherwood Forest Boulevard and Interstate 12 at about 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Police have established a wide perimeter away from the complex and have halted traffic on the road in front of the hotel.
The scene is an area that has seen a sharp increase in violence in the past year, even as homicides broadly declined in the city.
This is a developing story.
Editor's note: This story has been updated to correct the building where the standoff is occurring.