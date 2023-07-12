Baton Rouge Police Department Chief Murphy Paul is resigning and plans to officially step down later this year, the mayor's office announced in a press release early Wednesday morning.
"It has been an honor to serve as the police chief of Baton Rouge," Paul said in the release. "I am grateful for the opportunity to have made a difference and to have worked alongside such dedicated officers. I have full confidence in the future leadership of the department and will continue to support the seamless transition process."
Paul has led Baton Rouge police for more than five years, the mayor's office said.
It's not clear exactly when Paul's tenure will come to an end, but Mayor Sharon Weston Broome's administration said it is initiating the search for new candidates. Broome's office aims to have a new chief in place by November 2023, according to the release.