Baton Rouge police chief Murphy Paul is stepping down after a five-and-a-half-year tenure that began in the aftermath of the police killing of Alton Sterling and the following deadly ambush of police officers and lasted through the tumult of the COVID pandemic.
Paul's progressive-minded approach brought change to BRPD's ranks and frequently earned him a seat at the table in a national conversation about police reform driven by high-profile cases of police brutality against mostly Black men.
But the chief's tenure was also marked by persistent clashes with some rank-and-file officers over his approach to internal discipline. And the department faced multiple controversies, including the arrest of several officers that led Paul to disband the departments' narcotics unit, police chases that ended in deaths and a helicopter crash that killed two officers — without BRPD knowing about the crash for hours.
In a news release Wednesday morning, Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome said the police department experienced “monumental transformation” under Paul’s leadership.
Among his achievements, she listed the establishment of BRPD’s Real Time Crime Center, which incorporates a network of hundreds of crime cameras and license plate readers throughout Baton Rouge, and his spearheading of crime camera initiatives in collaboration with local businesses and residents.
She also noted his implementation of new hiring standards as evidence of his dedication to bringing “21st-century practices to the police department.”
In a joint statement with Broome, Paul thanked his supporters and called it “an honor” to serve as the city’s police chief.
“I am grateful for the opportunity to have made a difference and to have worked alongside such dedicated officers,” he said. “I have full confidence in the future leadership of the department and will continue to support the seamless transition process.”
Paul is expected to remain in his current role until a new police chief is selected, city-parish spokesman Mark Armstrong said. The mayor's office hopes to have a replacement named by November.
A reform-minded chief
Previously a colonel in the Louisiana State Police, Paul was hired to lead the department in the wake of city-wide protests over the shooting of Sterling, which captured national attention and spurred many in Baton Rouge to call for policing reform. Paul's more progressive approach — while increasingly common — remains an outlier in the United States and has landed him in Washington, D.C. several times to discuss police reform and violence prevention with Democratic President Joe Biden.
One of Paul's first acts as chief was to fire Blane Salamoni, the officer who shot Sterling in the back as he lay on the ground outside the Triple S Food Mart in Fairfields while responding to reports of a man with a gun. In a poignant announcement of a settlement with Salamoni in 2019, Paul apologized to the public no less than 15 times — both for the shooting that ignited nationwide protests and for his department's contributions to the climate of mistrust between Baton Rouge residents and law enforcement.
"He came into the position at a very challenging time in this city, and he brought about the type of transparency that has been modeled around the country and all police departments should seek to have," said Metro Council leader LaMont Cole.
A statement from the NAACP’s local and state-wide chapters said the organization extended its "heartfelt gratitude" for Paul’s "remarkable service and visionary leadership."
"In the face of adversity, Chief Paul guided the Baton Rouge Police Department with unwavering resolve and dedication,” the NAACP said. "His commitment to equality and justice mirrored the values of the NAACP and marked a meaningful stride toward a more inclusive law enforcement environment.”
Clashes with officers
Paul repeatedly clashed with the city police union and parts of the department rank-and-file over what some claimed was a pattern of disparate punishment for officers who had his favor.
Paul's administration frequently found itself in marathon hearings of the civil service board in which officers appealed discipline it handed down. Those officers and other critics said the chief weaponized the department’s internal discipline process to go after officers who disagreed with him.
The conflicts with officers led to a growing cost to taxpayers. The budget line for the department's contract with law firm Breazeale, Sachse & Wilson to defend the department grew from $78,000 to $130,000 at the start of 2021, and again to $150,000 later that year.
He later asked East Baton Rouge officials to approve $80,000 in additional payments to his attorneys after discipline hearings surged in frequency and length.
A surge in crime, then declines
Like the U.S. as a whole, Baton Rouge saw a sharp increase in violent crime during the COVID pandemic, with the parish shattering all previous homicide records in 2020 and again in 2021.
But as the pandemic ebbed, so did crime. In 2022, East Baton Rouge experienced a 23% drop in killings from the previous year -- a trend that continued into the start of 2023 as officials touted a 35% dip in the first quarter before once again seeing an uptick as summer neared.
What's next
Paul’s resignation marks the beginning of a hiring process that’s expected to last until around November, said Armstrong, the city-parish spokesman.
The Louisiana Office of State Examiner administers an exam required for all prospective police chiefs to take. Broome’s statement said her office is taking steps for the State Examiner to begin offering the exam to potential candidates for the job.
The hiring process will be overseen by the mayor-president’s Chief Administrative Officer, James Llorens.
Armstrong said Broome plans to interview all candidates who pass the exam in the coming months.
As the search for a new chief begins, police union spokesman Bill Profita said the work of boots-on-the-grounds officers would continue without interruption.
He added that officials' praise of Paul had "a certain amount of validity," pointing in particular to the ability of the Real Time Crime Center to aid officers in investigations.
"We're going to keep doing our job and we're certainly going to wish him well on whatever his next endeavor might be," Profita said.
Staff writer Paul Cobler contributed to this report.
This is a developing story; check back for updates.