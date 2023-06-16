Baton Rouge police headquarters was evacuated Friday after someone brought explosive training equipment there seeking to dispose of it, the agency said in a news release.
"A citizen was clearing out a storage locker and discovered what was believed to be explosive material," spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely said.
After an investigation, it was determined to be training equipment, the release said.
The building was evacuated around 12:20 p.m. as "a precautionary measure," but all personnel returned to their offices without further incident, McKneely said.
This is a developing story.