Baton Rouge police fatally shot a man Friday night on College Drive after he allegedly shot and killed an 18-year-old and then pointed the gun at officers, the department said.
Police say Dantonior Stalling, 23, shot Dyshon Williams, 18, at Fairway View Apartments on College Drive around 9:26 p.m. Friday. Officers were called to the scene over a custody dispute, and heard gunshots ring out as they arrived.
Stalling refused to follow verbal commands from officers and began pointing his gun at them, police say. Officers shot Stalling, and both he and Williams were taken to a local hospital, where they later died from their injuries.
Three BRPD officers have been placed on administrative leave, per department policy. A BRPD spokesperson said the department had not contacted any outside agencies to conduct an investigation as of midday Saturday.
An employee at Fairway View Apartment Complex's leasing office declined to comment on the shooting Saturday; the complex's general manager did not respond to an email request for comment.
The complex was the site of a triple homicide on Memorial Day 2023 that took the life of a man, a 16-year-old boy and a 3-year-old girl, who was struck by a stray bullet.
East Baton Rouge Parish court records indicated that Stalling did not have prior criminal charges.