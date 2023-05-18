Baton Rouge police are investigating a break-in at their training academy, according to a BRPD spokesman.
Officers discovered between 5 and 6 a.m. this morning that some areas of the training academy on Airline Highway had been ransacked, the department said. They are currently taking inventory of the facility to see if anything was stolen.
Police could not provide details on when the break-in might have occurred. No arrests have been made as the investigation continues.
This is a developing story.