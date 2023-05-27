Baton Rouge police are investigating two separate, unrelated homicides that took place about 20 minutes apart Friday night, according to a BRPD spokesperson.
Police say a fatal shooting occurred at about 11:34 p.m. on the 3400 block of Main Street. Ennis Abraham, 26, died at the scene, while another victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The motive and suspect are unknown at this time.
The other homicide occurred at about 11:55 p.m. about 4 miles away on the 4100 block of West Brookstown Drive. No other information about that incident has been released.
This is a developing story.