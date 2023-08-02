A Baton Rouge police officer was arrested on a count of forcible sexual battery Tuesday, accused of inappropriately touching a young girl, according to Zachary police.
DeMichael Robertson was booked on one count of forcible sexual battery by Zachary police and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison. A BRPD spokesman confirmed that Robertson has been placed on administrative leave, per department policy.
Employee records indicate Robertson was hired to the Baton Rouge Police Department in 2015 and worked as a uniform patrol officer.