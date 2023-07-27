Baton Rouge police looking for a suspect barricaded in his home Wednesday were met with an unexpected, scaly surprise — a pet alligator.
Baton Rouge police said its Special Response Team rescued a 2.5-foot alligator from a home on Stevendale Road near Florida Boulevard on Tuesday after encountering a suspect who refused to leave his residence.
The suspect was taken into custody without incident, and the alligator was released safely to Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries.
The City of Baton Rouge prohibits any wild or exotic animals to be kept as pets, including alligators.