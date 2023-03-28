The Baton Rouge Police Department has halted nighttime helicopter flights after the crash Sunday that killed two officers.
The pause will be in place while the department investigates what went wrong in the crash, in which Sgt. David Poirrier and Cpl. Canezaro died as they assisted with the pursuit of a hit-and-run suspect.
BRPD spokesperson Sgt. L'Jean McKneely Jr. said Tuesday that there will be a moratorium on flights after dark while the department "reviews the whole procedural actions that go with the use of the helicopter."
The department will be looking at all aspects of flight policy such as the notification required for flights and "why notification didn't occur" for the flight on Sunday night, McKneely said.
Police did not respond to the scene of the helicopter crash until hours after it happened; the West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said it was alerted to the crash by one of the pilot's family members who requested a search.
The department has one remaining helicopter and two officers in its Air Support Unit, in which Poirrier and Canezaro had served.