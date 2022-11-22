In the wake of multiple high-profile killings this year, parish leaders are pushing for local businesses to install surveillance cameras they say will help police stop and solve crimes in Baton Rouge neighborhoods plagued by shootings.
Named the Page/Rice Initiative, the cameras are part of a business-led crime-prevention effort that installs the high-tech equipment on buildings in areas with higher crime rates.
The cameras are linked to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office and Baton Rouge Police Department's real-time crime centers, where they can be closely monitored by law enforcement.
"Law enforcement cannot do this alone," Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul said during a Tuesday media briefing outside Benny's Car Wash, where 27-year-old Richard Eackels Sr. was shot and killed as he sat in a car with two children in June. "Crime cameras are becoming the new witnesses. It's really helping us."
Cameras purchased as part of the program are high-resolution and cost a fraction of the price of most similar cameras, said Adam Knapp, CEO of the Baton Rouge Chamber.
The initiative, Founded by Project NOLA, is the namesake of 3-year-old Devin Page, who was shot and killed as he lay sleeping in his bed on Fairfields Avenue last April, and Allie Rice, a 21-year-old LSU student who was shot to death as she drove home from a Government Street bar in September.
Businesses can opt-in to purchase a camera for their properties, or they can donate funds for other businesses in high-crime areas, Knapp said.
The Baton Rouge Law Enforcement & Criminal Justice Foundation is currently accepting requests from businesses that would like to be considered for a camera, as well as donations for additional community cameras at www.brcollab.com/pagerice.