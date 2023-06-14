Well-known Baton Rouge rapper Torence "Boosie" Hatch was arrested outside a courthouse by federal agents Wednesday in San Diego, according to the San Diego County District Attorney's Office.
The arrest took place immediately after Hatch's previous gun charges dismissed by Judge Francis Devaney in San Diego Wednesday morning. No other information about Wednesday's arrest was immediately available.
Hatch was previously arrested in May after police conducted a traffic stop on him and another man and found two handguns in the car.
This is a developing story.