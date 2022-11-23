Crime scene tape stock

Deputies with the St. Helena Parish Sheriff's Office are searching for a Baker rapper accused of robbing and murdering one parish resident and battering and attempting to rob another on Oct. 22, according to a news release.

Deputies say Jarman King, 22,  has close ties with the St. Helena Parish area. No other information about the incident immediately available.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call Det. Jermaine Irving at (225)222-4413, ext. 230, or CrimeStoppers at (225)344-7867.

Lara Nicholson writes for The Advocate as a Report for America Corps Member.

