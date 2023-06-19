A school administrator who was arrested last week faces dozens more charges of sexual conduct with students, marking the third time he's been accused of such behavior in Baton Rouge over 30 years, police and court records say.
Corey Nash, 48, is a teacher and administrator for Second Chance Academy, a K-12 college preparatory school. He was booked Monday on 11 counts of computer-aided solicitation of a minor, 11 counts of indecent behavior with a juvenile, five counts of prohibited sexual conduct and three counts of indecent behavior with juveniles for two separate incidents that occurred 12 years apart, police said.
Nash is accused of sending inappropriate text messages to a student starting around February of this year, arrest documents say. The victim, who was 16 years old at the time, told the Children's Advocacy Center that Nash asked her to send him nude photos for money.
The student downloaded a photo from social media and sent it to Nash, pretending it was her, the documents say. For months, he continued making requests for "breast, private part and mirror" pictures for money, along with attempts to arrange in-person meetings for sexual activity, the documents say.
The victim said she continued to talk with Nash because he made threats to withhold her brother's diploma for graduation if she stopped, police said. She also told the Center that Nash asked her at school if he could "touch her," which she refused.
A video posted to social media on June 12 by the victim's mother shows her confronting Nash outside the school about his inappropriate text messages, which he tells her was "a bad joke."
"It was never serious," Nash tells the woman. "You're accusing me of something — I never put my hands on her. Never touched her or anything."
The mother's post also accuses Nash of sending her daughter over $1,500 over Cash App, and includes a video showing various Cash App payments Nash allegedly made. Arrest documents say police confirmed the payments.
Nash was initially arrested last week, accused having an inappropriate relationship with a student from 2009 to 2011. Arrest documents say that, when the victim was 14 years old, Nash would slap her buttocks as she walked by and claim it was "just playing."
The administrator then began bargaining with her to touch her, buying food and gifts so she would show him her breasts, the documents say. This behavior escalated to sexual acts, which all took place on school grounds, until she was 16 years old, according to arrest documents.
Nash was previously arrested for forcible rape of a 12-year-old student on school property while he was a teacher at Second Chance Academy in 1996, police say. Court records indicate this charge was downgraded to a sexual battery charge as part of a guilty plea.
Second Chance Academy could not immediately be reached for comment Monday afternoon.