A man suspected of shooting his girlfriend dead in Baton Rouge died Friday morning in a shootout with police along an interstate highway in West Virginia, where he had fled with the couple's 6-month-old child, the authorities said.
Napoleon Crane, 29, left his girlfriend Da’Ja Davis in a car on Shelley Street after shooting her multiple times Thursday afternoon, Baton Rouge Police spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely said. Crane then fled to West Virginia with the small child, McKneely said, and died during a shootout with state troopers.
McKneely said the child was not injured in the shootout on Interstate 77 near the West Virginia Turnpike during a traffic stop.
A phone message left with West Virginia State Police Friday afternoon was not immediately returned.
Davis was shot dead at 2:51 p.m. while sitting in the passenger seat of a car parked on Shelley Street's 2400 block, BRPD previously said. McKneely said Davis was pronounced dead at the scene from multiple gunshot wounds.
As East Baton Rouge officials continue the city's two-year fight to stem surging gun violence, Davis's killing came amid a decrease in homicides compared to the past two years.
Domestic violence cases can be difficult for law enforcement and the justice system to intervene in — even when there are red flags — because of the often-complicated relationships between the abuser and the victim.
Advocate records show the slaying was the year's 95th homicide in East Baton Rouge, compared to 106 by the same point in 2020 and 136 last year. The newspaper tracks intentional and unjustified killings per FBI crime reporting rules — data that is preliminary and may change if some killings are later ruled justified or unintentional or vice versa.
Davis' killing occurred in a neighborhood just west of where I-110 crosses over Evangeline Street. The area has few houses and a number of empty lots.
At the scene Thursday, Davis appeared to be sitting in a white Mercedes parked in the driveway. After speaking with police, a man in a red shirt sat against a tree with his head in his hands.
Staff writer Elyse Carmosino contributed to this report. This is a developing story and will be updated.