An 18-year-old man from Baton Rouge was fatally shot Saturday night on Canal Street in New Orleans; the suspected shooter is a 15-year-old male from Plaquemine, the New Orleans Police Department said.
The 18-year-old was walking in the 700 block of Canal Street at 8:40 p.m. Saturday, when the suspect approached him and fired multiple shots, police said.
The 18-year-old, who had at least one gunshot wound to the side of his torso, was transported to the University Medical Center's trauma unit but died there of his injuries, a spokesperson with New Orleans Emergency Services said.
The 15-year-old was booked into Orleans Parish Prison on counts of second-degree murder, illegal carrying of weapons and illegal possession of a handgun by a juvenile, the NOPD said.
The identities of the two have not yet been released by New Orleans officials.