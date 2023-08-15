More than two years after leading pharmaceutical companies agreed to a multi-billion-dollar settlement in a federal lawsuit over the country’s ongoing opioid epidemic, Baton Rouge is set to receive nearly $30 million to fight its own drug crisis.
The money, which will be given to the parish over an 18-year span, will be used to implement state-approved abatement strategies to educate and treat people suffering from opioid use disorder, the mayor’s office said.
“Our focus is clear: to prioritize the health and safety of our residents,” Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome said in a statement Monday.
In early 2018, East Baton Rouge joined hundreds of municipal and state governments across the country in filing a federal lawsuit against the nation’s largest opioid manufacturer and pharmaceutical companies, alleging they knew the drugs were highly addictive but pressured doctors to prescribe them anyway.
The lawsuit argued those actions led to enormous financial burdens: medical care for people addicted to opioids, treatment for infants born with drugs in their system, law enforcement responses to overdose calls and care for children of drug-addicted parents, among other costs. The lawsuit also noted that City Hall’s health insurance and worker’s compensation policies had covered the costs of prescription opiates without patients knowing how addictive the drugs could be.
In 2021, four companies listed in the suit — AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health, McKesson and Johnson & Johnson — agreed to a $26 billion settlement to be divvied up among 42 states, with Louisiana slated to receive $325 million, or about $18 million a year over 18 years.
The amount each municipality will receive was set using a nationally devised formula that takes into account population as well as the number of opioid prescriptions and opioid-related deaths among residents.
Following the settlement, Attorney General Jeff Landry reached an agreement with organizations representing Louisiana’s sheriffs, police juries and municipalities that governs how the money will be handed out, saying he wanted “100% of the funds to go to assisting those affected” by the crisis.
How the money is used
For East Baton Rouge leaders, one aim will be to integrate all of the parish’s public health and safety partners and to enhance its digital forensics unit to support investigations and prosecutions in overdoses cases, said Jon Daily, chief financial officer with the District Attorney’s office who has worked with community leaders on addiction and recovery issues. Some of the money will go toward propping up Baton Rouge’s Crime Strategies Unit, which helps identify overdose hotspots and has “essentially become the opioid surveillance system for the entire parish,” he continued.
“Since we started going to hotspots and saturating them with resources … there has been a significant statistical decrease in the OD rates in those areas,” Daily said. “It’s definitely promising.”
He added that a local committee will help determine how the money should be used.
“This is unprecedented, so we’re building it out and making sure there are controls in place,” he said.
Tonja Myles, a community activist, said she hopes a portion of the money will support some of the parish’s successful existing programs.
She added that when she learned the parish would be receiving additional funds, she analyzed what other jurisdictions have done to tackle the opioid crisis to see what might also work in Baton Rouge.
“We’re already boots-on-the-ground,” Myles said, “but what can we do to take it to the next level?”
Louisiana ranked third in the nation for overdose deaths in 2021, according to the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention. In Baton Rouge, data from the local coroner’s office shows overdose deaths rose steadily from 89 in 2017 to a record-high of 311 in 2021 before seeing a slight drop last year.
For many whose lives have been irrevocably changed by the opioid epidemic, Myles noted, news of the settlement money is bittersweet.
“Every day, I get numbers and I get incident reports on people who’ve died,” she said. “Even though we’ve seen those numbers decrease, I can only be excited about that for maybe 30 seconds, because the next minute I get a phone call that [someone else] has died by a drug overdose.”